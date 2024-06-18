Large fire impacting traffic on Tri-State Tollway in Midlothian, IDOT says

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A fire on the Tri-State Tollway is impacting traffic in the south suburbs on Monday night.
A vehicle fire broke out in the southbound lanes of Interstate 294 near Crawford Avenue in Midlothian, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.
IDOT said two of four southbound lanes of I-294 have been blocked at Crawford since about 8 p.m.
Video captured smoke billowing from the tollway.
What led up to the fire was not immediately clear.
Authorities did not immediately say when lanes may reopen.