Large fire impacting traffic on Tri-State Tollway in Midlothian, IDOT says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 18, 2024 1:30AM
Fire on Tri-State Tollway is impacting traffic in south suburbs
A vehicle fire broke out in the southbound lanes of Interstate 294 near Crawford Avenue in Midlothian.

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A fire on the Tri-State Tollway is impacting traffic in the south suburbs on Monday night.

A vehicle fire broke out in the southbound lanes of Interstate 294 near Crawford Avenue in Midlothian, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

IDOT said two of four southbound lanes of I-294 have been blocked at Crawford since about 8 p.m.

Video captured smoke billowing from the tollway.

What led up to the fire was not immediately clear.

Authorities did not immediately say when lanes may reopen.

