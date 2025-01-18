Driver who fled scene of crash dies in fiery collision on Dan Ryan Expressway: Illinois State Police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver died in a fiery collision on the Dan Ryan Expressway after fleeing the scene of another crash early Saturday, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said troopers responded just before 1:30 a.m. to a crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 at 76th Street. That's in the city's Chatham neighborhood.

A 30-year-old Chicago man, who had fled the scene of another crash, was driving a white Honda when his vehicle left the roadway, traveled up an embankment and struck a pole.

The Honda became engulfed in flames with the driver trapped inside, ISP said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

ISP said all lanes reopened around 4:40 a.m. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.