IBM to anchor quantum computing campus in Chicago, Gov. JB Pritzker announces

IBM plans to bring a quantum computing campus to Chicago at the Hyde Park Labs facility and then move to the former U.S. Steel site.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the CEO of IBM announced Thursday that the computing giant is going to anchor a new quantum computing campus in Chicago.

The IBM Quantum System Two will initially be set up at the Hyde Park Labs facility early next year.

Ultimately, it will be moved to a quantum campus to be built in the next two to three years on the site of the old U.S. Steel property.

Initially, the company says it will bring 50 jobs.

Other quantum computing partners are expected join IBM on the campus.