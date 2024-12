'Ides of March' hosting annual Christmas concert this weekend

The show is happening at the Arcada Theatre on Dec. 8, 2024.

The band the "Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik" is hosting its annual Christmas Concert this weekend.

Peterik joined ABC7 Eyewitness News Tracy Butler, along with band members, Larry Millas, Bob Berglard, Mike Borch and Scott May to give a preview of what people will be able to experience for this year's annual event.

