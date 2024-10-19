Money would be given to homeowners in form of rebates

IL voters to decide on income tax reform that could yield $4.5B in revenue if enacted

Illinois voters will decide on a potential tax surcharge that could yield $4.5 billion in revenue. The BGA explains.

IL voters to decide on income tax reform that could yield $4.5B in revenue if enacted

IL voters to decide on income tax reform that could yield $4.5B in revenue if enacted Illinois voters will decide on a potential tax surcharge that could yield $4.5 billion in revenue. The BGA explains.

IL voters to decide on income tax reform that could yield $4.5B in revenue if enacted Illinois voters will decide on a potential tax surcharge that could yield $4.5 billion in revenue. The BGA explains.

IL voters to decide on income tax reform that could yield $4.5B in revenue if enacted Illinois voters will decide on a potential tax surcharge that could yield $4.5 billion in revenue. The BGA explains.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois voters will notice three new advisory questions on the ballot this year.

One question will examine potential income tax reform, which advocates say is needed to fix an "upside-down" system.

The proposed tax would collect an additional $4.5 billion in revenues if enacted.

That money would go into the state's property tax relief trust fund and be given to homeowners in the form of rebates.

While there will be no immediate impact if voters support the measure, it could shape another vote for a constitutional amendment.

