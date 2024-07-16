Illinois announces new $140M federal investment for quantum computing research

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor J.B. Pritzker joined federal and state leaders to reveal a federal investment in Illinois.

The new $140 million investment sets Illinois to lead the way in quantum computing research.

The federal funds will go directly into a new research center in the state in collaboration with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, also known as DARPA.

"We are positioning ourselves here as a national hub of quantum technology development and in turn the prosperity that can come from the economic benefits of it," Pritzker said.

The governor says the top quantum companies and researchers will now compete to come to Illinois to take part.