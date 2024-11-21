Judge Thomas Nowinski allowed Constantin Beldie to be released on electronic monitoring; his wife was fatally stabbed Tuesday

IL comptroller among those calling for Cook County judge to resign after suspected killer's release

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is calling for Cook County Judge Thomas Nowinski's resignation after his release of a suspected killer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Cook County judge is facing harsh criticism for releasing a suspect from custody who later allegedly killed his wife.

Some want the judge to step down.

Thousands of residents come through Cook County's domestic violence court each year, seeking protection from abusers.

A Portage Park woman was killed, and her husband died by apparent suicide this week after documented abuse in the the courts.

In October, Judge Thomas Nowinski allowed Constantin Beldie to be released on electronic monitoring, despite a request from prosecutors that he remain in prison.

On Tuesday, Lacramioara Beldie was stabbed to death.

"I think there is a need to evaluate how we find ourselves here again," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said.

"I don't even trust him with a parking ticket, nor should anyone else at this point. I think the honest thing for Judge Thomas Nowinski to do is to resign," Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said.

Illinois' comptroller does not have control of judicial appointment, but spoke out Thursday after reviewing the court documents herself.

"She no longer has a voice because she is dead, but I'm going to use mine to speak up for her and every other woman who is scared to leave their abuser because they believe this could happen to them," Mendoza said.

Margaret Duval is the executive director for Ascend Justice, part of The Network, which advocates for domestic violence survivors.

"I think anyone who works in the legal system can relate to the court not getting it right," Duval said.

Duval said a new pilot program reviews some of the fatal domestic violence cases to see what went wrong. She said often there are several factors that lead to the tragic result.

The Office of the Chief Judge did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

You can contact the Illinois domestic violence hotline at 1-877-863-6338 click here for more information.