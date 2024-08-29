Public submissions for new design of Illinois state flag will soon be accepted

Will there be an Illinois state flag redesign? Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said public submissions for a new flag will soon be accepted.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The state of Illinois might be getting a new flag.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said public submissions for a new design will be accepted starting Tuesday.

Ten of those designs will be selected.

After a public feedback period, the general assembly will decide whether to adopt a new flag or keep the current one.

Visit www.ilsos.gov or submit designs via mail addressed to Illinois Flag Commission, Howlett Building, Room 476, 501 S. Second St., Springfield, IL 62756.

Minnesota unveiled its new flag in December 2023, using a similar method to the one adopted by Illinois, a news release from Giannoulias' office Wednesday said. Both Michigan and Maine are also considering an official change in their state flags, the release said.