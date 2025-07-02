Gov. JB Pritzker to hit campaign trail with new running mate Christian Mitchell Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Christian Mitchell, Governor JB Pritzker's pick to be the state's next lieutenant governor, will be hitting the campaign trail Wednesday morning alongside the governor.

The two will be stopping by a South Side staple, Peach's Restaurant in Bronzeville Wednesday morning.

Mitchell is leaving his job as vice president for civic engagement at the University of Chicago to serve as the governor's pick for lieutenant governor.

Mitchell previously served as deputy governor under Pritzker and as a three term state rep for the South Side.

Mitchell sat down for a one-on-one with ABC7 Political Reporter Craig Wall and opened up about his leadership style and how he hopes to help guide the state into the future.

"First of all, I care deeply about the people of Illinois," Mitchell said. "I am a fierce advocate for them and I want to make sure we always get the best value for taxpayers and that we are making Illinois the most affordable place to live. I try to be a collaborative leader who listens to all sides and then tries to bring people together and make a decision and ultimately someone who leads with his values, leads with his heart."

Mitchell also says he spoke with current lieutenant governor Julianna Stratton. She's now running for U.S. Senate and Mitchell said she's set an incredibly high bar for the post.

Mitchell steered away from questions on a possible Pritzker presidential run and being prepared to serve as governor if that were to happen in the future.