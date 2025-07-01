Governor JB Pritzker selects Christian Mitchell as running mate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker has announced Christian Mitchell will be his running mate as a candidate for lieutenant governor of Illinois.

Mitchell has served as deputy governor for four years and previously was a three-tern state representative. Juliana Stratton, the current lieutenant governor, is running for the U.S. Senate.

"Christian Mitchell is a proven leader with deep experience, steady judgment, and an unshakable commitment to the working families of Illinois," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Whether it's transforming our clean energy future, rebuilding our infrastructure, or keeping our communities safe, Christian has been a force behind so much of our progress. I couldn't ask for a better partner to continue delivering results for the people of Illinois."

"There is no one who fights harder for working families than Governor JB Pritzker and I am deeply honored to be his choice for Lieutenant Governor," said Christian Mitchell. "The Governor has led with courage and compassion, and together we've built a foundation that's moving Illinois forward. I'm ready to build on that progress-lowering costs, expanding opportunity, and making sure every community has the resources and opportunities they deserve. This is about delivering real results for the people of Illinois, and I'm excited to get to work."

Mitchell is a graduate of the University of Chicago and Loyola University Chicago School of Law