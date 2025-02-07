Governor JB Pritzker responds to 'garbage' DOJ lawsuit over sanctuary city policies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fired-up Governor JB Pritzker is going after President Donald Trump and the Department of Justice over that immigration lawsuit filed on Thursday.

Governor Pritzker said he had no idea the DOJ was taking Chicago, Cook County and the state to court.

The Department of Justice is accusing Chicago, Illinois, and Cook County of prohibiting federal officers from carrying out immigration enforcement.

The federal lawsuit goes on to say that sanctuary laws limit cooperation and communication between local and federal authorities, making it more difficult for immigrations officers ability to carry out their responsibilities.

Immigration officers began carrying out raids in the Chicago area days after President Trump took office.

Thursday, Mayor Brandon Johnson once again defended Chicago's welcoming ordinance, amid the federal lawsuit.

Friday morning, Governor Pritzker reacted, saying, "Unlike Donald Trump, we follow the law in Illinois. Now, maybe they put with this kind of garbage in Florida, which is the home state of the head of the DOJ, but in Illinois we have grit, we are tough, we are strong and Donald Trump has no idea what he is up against when he attacks Illinois."

The initial hearing for this federal case will take place in April.

This comes one month after Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to go to D.C. to testify before congress regarding sanctuary city policies.