Chicago man wins $1 million with $10 scratch-off ticket at West Rogers Park gas station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local Illinois Lottery player was both shocked and delighted after purchasing a $10 scratch-off lottery ticket that won him $1 million.

Ashur Al Rahib, of Chicago, bought the winning scratch-off ticket at a Mobil gas station, located at 2500 West Peterson Avenue in the city's West Rogers Park, Illinois Lottery said in a press release.

"I stop by this gas station often as it's in my neighborhood," said Al Rahib. "On this particular day, I wasn't sure which lottery ticket to pick. The store associate, Romy, showed me a few options but covered the names of the games so I couldn't see them. I randomly pointed at one - and I can't believe the ticket I chose has made me a millionaire!"

Romy Singh, the store associate who sold Al Rahib his winning ticket, shared, "Ashur is a good and hardworking man. He's been coming here for a long time, so we've gotten to know each other."

Illinois Lottery winner Ashur Al Rahib is incredibly grateful after realizing his $10 Red Hot Millions lottery ticket was worth $1 million.

Singh added, "After realizing his ticket won $1 million, Ashur came back and told me, 'You gave me good luck, thank you!' He was so happy, and I'm very happy for him."

Al Rahib may be onto something about Singh and the Mobil being lucky, as the store has sold a $25,000 and a $50,000 winning lottery ticket in the last two years.

