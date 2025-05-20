24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Rep. Lauren Underwood will not run for Dick Durbin's US Senate seat

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 20, 2025 12:38AM
Rep. Lauren Underwood will not run for US Senate
Rep. Lauren Underwood will not run for Dick Durbin's US Senate seat. Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi are vying for the role.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood announced she will not join the race for U.S. Senate in Illinois.

She says her focus is instead to help Democrats win back control of the House.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

She is in her fourth term serving the 14th District and is seen as a rising star in the party.

But it is already a crowded field of Democrats looking to replace outgoing Senator Dick Durbin, including Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi.

SEE ALSO | Race to replace Sen. Durbin: Who could take the Illinois seat in DC?

READ MORE | Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi speaks on decision to run for US Senate: EXCLUSIVE

RELATED | Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs not running for US Senate

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW