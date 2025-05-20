Rep. Lauren Underwood will not run for Dick Durbin's US Senate seat

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood announced she will not join the race for U.S. Senate in Illinois.

She says her focus is instead to help Democrats win back control of the House.

She is in her fourth term serving the 14th District and is seen as a rising star in the party.

But it is already a crowded field of Democrats looking to replace outgoing Senator Dick Durbin, including Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi.

