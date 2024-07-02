WATCH LIVE

'Tipsy' artist Shaboozey joins Illinois State Fair 2024 lineup

Lil Wayne, Jonas Brothers and more expected to perform, as well

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 2, 2024 6:39PM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Crossover country sensation Shaboozey has been added to the Illinois State Fair lineup.

The artist, with the hit single "Tipsy," will take the stage Sunday, Aug. 18.

Shaboozey also contributed to Beyonce's chart-topping album "Cowboy Carter."

Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

According to the fair's website, tickets start at $20; a pre-show party can be added on for $30.

Others performing at the 2024 Illinois State Fair include Keith Urban, Jason Isbell, Lil Wayne, Jonas Brothers, The Smashing Pumpkins and Miranda Lambert.

The fair takes place from Aug. 8 to 18 at the state fairgrounds in Springfield.

Visit statefair.illinois.gov for more information.

