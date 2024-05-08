Lil Wayne to perform at Illinois State Fair in August

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Rapper Lil Wayne is a headliner for this year's Illinois State Fair.

He will perform on the grandstand on Wednesday, August 14 at the fairgrounds in Springfield, Illinois.

Lil Wayne been added to the list of performers that includes Smashing Pumpkins, Keith Urban and Motley Crue.

Tickets to see Lil Wayne go on sale on Friday through Ticketmaster. Click here to see the full Grandstand lineup.

The Illinois State Fair runs August 8-18.

The Smashing Pumpkins will headline on August 16 on the Grandstand. The show starts at 8 p.m. and doors open an hour earlier.