Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket sold at West Rogers Park gas station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A gas station on the city's North Side sold a $1 million Lotto ticket.

The lucky winner bought a Lotto Million 1 ticket on July 6 and matched all six numbers.

This is the second customer to win big at the ARCO gas station at 2758 W. Peterson Avenue in West Rogers Park.

"The news that we sold a $1 million winning Lotto ticket came just after one of our regular customers won $10,000 on a scratch-off ticket right here in front of me," the gas station owner Jackpaul Singh said.

Singh will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount for selling the winning ticket.

"I don't know if it's good karma or luck, but I look forward to seeing more winners walk through our doors!"

Singh said he grew up in the area and bought the gas station a couple of years ago.

So far, the winner has not claimed their million-dollar prize.

The winning numbers were: 1-8-12-16-28-49.

This year, nine Illinois Lottery players have won at least $1 million playing Lotto.

"I want them to come in and tell us so we can celebrate with them. I can't wait to see the look of joy on their face," the gas station owner said.

Winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

