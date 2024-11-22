Illinois State Police release video of moments leading up to fatal DeKalb County standoff shooting

Illinois State Police released video of the moments leading up to a fatal DeKalb County Sheriff's Office standoff shooting last month.

DeKALB, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police have released footage of a deadly shootout in DeKalb, involving police, last month.

Some may find the video disturbing.

The shooting took place during a standoff after DeKalb County sheriff's deputies chased a car suspected to be involved in a shooting in Rockford.

The driver, Abram Perez, was armed with a handgun, holding someone hostage.

That hostage was released unharmed after hours of negotiations.

Perez stayed in the car, pointing the gun at himself, before pointing it at the windshield and firing in the direction of officers.

Illinois State Police said an officer returned fire, killing Perez.

ABC7 Chicago froze the video before he was killed.

Illinois State Police have handed the case over to the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office.