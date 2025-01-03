Illinois State Police trooper killed on I-55 to be laid to rest Friday

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Family, friends, and fellow officers will gather Friday to lay Illinois State Trooper Clay Carns to rest.

Carns, 35, was hit and killed by a driver on I-55 near Channahon last week while clearing debris from the road.

A private visitation was held Thursday at Parkview Christian Church in Orland Park, where many reflected on Carns' dedication to service.

"The fact that you see so many people so sad and so upset and hurting at him no longer being with us is just indication of what kind of human being he was ," ISP Director Brendan Kelly said.

The funeral begins at 10:00 a.m. at Parkview Christina Church in Orland Park.

The funeral and burial is private and not open to the public.

After Friday's private funeral service at Parkview Christina Church in Orland Park at there will be a procession to take the fallen trooper to Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip. The public can line up on the procession route and on interstate overpasses to pay respects. The burial will be private and will not be open to the public.

Illinois State Police has released the following route for the procession:

-Turn left out of the parking lot onto Orland Parkway/183rd Street (eastbound)

-Right onto LaGrange Road/ US 45 (southbound)

-Right onto I-80 East Ramp (eastbound)

-Left onto I-57 North Ramp Exit 151B (northbound)

-Right onto I-294 North Ramp Exit 349 (northbound)

-Right onto Cicero Avenue Exit 12B (northbound)

-Left on 111th Street (westbound)

-Left at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery (southbound).

Carns served 11 years with Illinois State Police. He is survived by his wife, two children, siblings and his parents.