Illinois State Police troopers rescue kidnapping victim, arrest suspect in Crestwood

CRESTWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A kidnapping victim was rescued by Illinois State Police in Crestwood Friday morning.

At about 1:48 a.m., state troopers and Chicago police located a stolen vehicle wanted in connection with a kidnapping with the victim inside.

The suspect was arrested without incident at 127th Street and Menard in Crestwood and the victim was rescued, police said.

The suspect was also wanted through Iowa on a nationwide warrant for a probation violation, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

