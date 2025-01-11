Illinois State Police squad car struck while assisting crash in Barrington, officials say

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- An Illinois State Police trooper is recovering after his squad car was hit while he was helping with a crash Saturday in northwest suburban Barrington.

The crash happened at Route 59 and Higgins Road just before 10 a.m., officials said.

Illinois State Police said the trooper was helping officers with traffic control while they investigated a crash. The trooper put on his emergency lights, but another car hit his squad car.

The occupants in the other car are also hurt in the collision.

All are expected to be okay, including the trooper, ISP said.

No further information was immediately available.