Illinois State Treasurer's Office holding online auction for unclaimed property this week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week is your chance to get your hands on some cheap office equipment and even some more valuable items.

A 14-karat gold charm bracelet, a 1783 Spanish milled dollar and a 1997 U.S. quarter-ounce platinum-proof coin are among the hundreds of unclaimed property items to be auctioned online by the Illinois State Treasurer's Office from Monday through Friday.

You can click here for more information about the items being auctioned off.

