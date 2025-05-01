Illinois US Rep. cites I-Team report at congressional hearing in push to stop 'pig butchering' scams

Illinois U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi cited an ABC7 I-Team report in a push to stop "pig butchering" scams at a recent joint congressional hearing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI calls a dangerous scam "pig butchering." It is when scammers "fatten up" their victims and drain their bank accounts.

The ABC7 I-Team is updating its investigation into the scam and finding that a local U.S. congressman is taking action because of the I-Team's reporting.

The ABC7 Chicago investigation into "pig butchering" was recently featured in a joint U.S. House and Senate committee hearing.

Now, lawmakers are trying to protect people from the heartbreaking scam.

"Pig butchering is a scam named for the way it lures victims in, fattens them up and then drains their finances," Illinois 8th District U.S. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said.

Krishnamoorthi was recently in a joint hearing between The Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and The Senate Select Committee on Aging. He showed a recent I-Team investigation on "pig butchering" to members of the House and Senate to push for change and stop the scam.

"If you look at the video, of a woman who just lost almost $1 million to a scammer using 'pig butchering,'" Krishnamoorthi said.

ABC7's story from September of 2024 featured Erika DeMask.

READ MORE | Lombard woman loses nearly $1 million life savings in 'pig butchering' scam

"He said that he loved me," DeMask said. "Once he sent me a huge bouquet of flowers"

The widow was wooed and convinced by a scammer who she met online to send nearly $1 million over time. It was an investment and romance scam.

"So what you did was you shined a light on something that is, common but when you hear it it is still something that kind of takes you aback," Krishnamoorthi said.

Krishnamoorthi echoed what the FBI told the I-Team, that many of the scammers are victims themselves of sex trafficking being forced to rip off others.

"These scam compounds are being operated from Southeast Asia," Krishnamoorthi said. "They involve people who are illegally trafficked into those compounds and basically compelled to engage in scams."

The congressman even set up his own sting operation to expose the operations, connecting a would-be online "pig butchering" scammer who also could be a human trafficking victim.

"We need to work with countries in the region to try to stop the human trafficking. That's really feeding the beast if you will," Krishnamoorthi said. "It's people being compelled to do things against their will... We have to make it clear to the Chinese Communist Party and the government of China that we are not going to tolerate them, either turning a blind eye to this, or actively supporting these scam operations."

The congressman said he hopes the hearing and the I-Team's story can create bipartisan change and legislation.

Lawmakers said they also hope to partner with all levels of laws enforcement to stop "pig butchering" and educate people about these scams.