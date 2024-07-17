WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Logan Square grocery store

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 17, 2024 2:15PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A grocery shopper woke up $2 million richer with a winning Powerball ticket.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The ticket was sold at Foodsmart, a family-owned grocery store at 3415 Diversey Avenue in Logan Square.

"When I heard that we sold a $2 million winning Powerball ticket, I thought 'What a lucky day for somebody... and for us, too!'," the grocery store owner said.

The winner matched all five numbers and added the game's 'Power Play' feature.

The winning Powerball numbers on the July 14 drawing were: 9-55-59-66-69 and a Powerball of 21.

For selling the winning ticket, Foodsmart will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount.

READ ALSO | $1.25M winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Palatine, Illinois Lottery says

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW