$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Logan Square grocery store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A grocery shopper woke up $2 million richer with a winning Powerball ticket.

The ticket was sold at Foodsmart, a family-owned grocery store at 3415 Diversey Avenue in Logan Square.

"When I heard that we sold a $2 million winning Powerball ticket, I thought 'What a lucky day for somebody... and for us, too!'," the grocery store owner said.

The winner matched all five numbers and added the game's 'Power Play' feature.

The winning Powerball numbers on the July 14 drawing were: 9-55-59-66-69 and a Powerball of 21.

For selling the winning ticket, Foodsmart will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.