Illinoisans vote on 'millionaire tax' advisory referendum

It is a non-binding referendum. However, the General Assembly could decide to put a formal referendum on the ballot in the future.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinoisans voted on the so called "millionaire tax" advisory referendum on Election Day 2024.

The nonbinding measure calls for establishing an extra 3% tax on residents that have en income of more than $1 million.

The idea is that extra money would be directed to property tax relief.

As of 11 a.m. 60.2% of residents voted YES.

However, the General Assembly could decide to put a formal referendum on the ballot in the future.

The referendum was supported by former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn.

