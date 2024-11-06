Illinoisans vote on 'millionaire tax' advisory referendum

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinoisans voted on the so called "millionaire tax" advisory referendum on Election Day 2024.
The nonbinding measure calls for establishing an extra 3% tax on residents that have en income of more than $1 million.
The idea is that extra money would be directed to property tax relief.
As of 11 a.m. 60.2% of residents voted YES.
The referendum is non-binding, meaning there will be no direct change as a result of the election.
However, the General Assembly could decide to put a formal referendum on the ballot in the future.
The referendum was supported by former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn.
ELECTION RESULTS | See election results maps in presidential, congressional, state and Cook County races