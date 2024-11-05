Live election results maps in presidential, congressional, state and Cook County races

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Nov. 5, 2024, Illinois voters will choose not just their next president and vice president, but representatives in Congress, a new Cook County State's Attorney, and the very first elected Chicago school board.

Click here to see live updating election results

Polls close at 7 p.m. in Illinois on Election Day. These are the key races in this year's contest.

President and Vice President

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are running on the Democratic ticket, while former president Donald Trump and Ohio Senator JD Vance are running on the Republican ticket.

The race for the White House still very tight, with the latest ABC News/Ipsos poll out Sunday showing Kamala Harris slightly ahead nationally but Donald Trump ahead in some key swing states, and the two candidates deadlocked in Pennsylvania.

Neighboring Michigan and Wisconsin are considered crucial swing states for both parties. Both Trump and Harris made numerous appearances in both in the final days of their campaign, drumming up support and turnout for contests that could be decided by just a few thousands votes.

Congress

Entering Election Day on Tuesday, the battle for control of the US House of Representatives rests on a knife's edge, with a historically small universe of competitive races poised to determine the chamber's majority in the next Congress - an outcome that could have far-reaching consequences for the next president's agenda.

All 435 House seats are on the ballot, with Republicans defending a slim majority and Democrats needing a net gain of four seats to flip control of the chamber. There is a clear consensus among both parties that whichever side emerges with a majority is likely to have little room to spare. A single-seat majority is not outside the realm of possibility.

Senate control also is up for grabs Tuesday. And although Republicans are well positioned to win the majority, Democrats cannot be counted out entirely, because their well-funded candidates have consistently overperformed the top of the ticket in polling of many of the most important races.

Even as the Senate map has become more daunting for Democrats with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin retiring, opportunities to mitigate GOP gains have opened up in Texas and, increasingly, Nebraska.

With Manchin almost certain to be succeeded by a Republican, the GOP needs to either pick up one more Senate seat or win the White House to flip the chamber. That math puts the pressure on Democrats to hold all their competitive seats while trying to knock off Republicans in Texas and Florida.

Cook County State's Attorney

Perhaps the closest-watched local 2024 race is for Cook County State's Attorney. After Kim Foxx announced she would not seek reelection, there was an extremely tight primary for Democrats Eileen O'Neill Burke and Clayton Harris III. O'Neill Burke won the primary by only 1,556 votes.

She now faces Republican Bob Fioretti in the race to become Cook County's top prosecutor. Recently, both candidates sat down with ABC7 Chicago to lay out their vision and priorities should they win election.

Chicago School Board

For the first time in city history, Chicago voters will be able to elect 10 members to form the first elected Chicago school board. These 10 elected members will be joined by 11 handpicked by the mayor to form the complete Chicago Board of Education.

Some districts have 10 or more candidates vying for the single district seat.

Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.

ABC News and the CNN Wire contributed to this report