Navy Pier's new immersive experience 'Illuminarium' set to open this month

Illuminarium is set to open at Chicago's Navy Pier this month, offering an immersive experience.

Illuminarium is set to open at Chicago's Navy Pier this month, offering an immersive experience.

Illuminarium is set to open at Chicago's Navy Pier this month, offering an immersive experience.

Illuminarium is set to open at Chicago's Navy Pier this month, offering an immersive experience.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new immersive experience is set to open this month at Navy Pier.

Illuminarium is a 32,000 square-foot multi-sensory experience taking you around the globe and out of this world.

It features cutting-edge cinematic production, virtual reality and interactive features.

It will debut with two experiences: WILD: A Safari Experience and SPACE: A Journey to the Moon and Beyond.

"We are elated the time is officially here for us to introduce Chicago to what we hope will be an unforgettable adventure," said Alan Greenberg, CEO of Illuminarium Experiences. "Illuminarium is a totally transportive experience with some of the most amazing, inspiring spectacles from around the world and beyond, and we hope audiences of all ages will come to Navy Pier to check us out and leave feeling inspired and wanting more."

Illuminarium is located in the space formerly known as Crystal Gardens. It opens on Friday, June 28.

Illuminarium experiences will typically last 45 to 60 minutes. Tickets begin at $34.99 for adults and $24.99 for children, plus taxes and fees.