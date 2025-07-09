City of Chicago joins lawsuit over effort to block funds for sanctuary cities

The city of Chicago has joined a lawsuit over President Donald Trump's administration's efforts to block funds for sanctuary cities.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago is joining a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's administration's efforts on immigration enforcement.

The lawsuit filed in California goes after executive orders and agency directives that look to block federal funds from going out to sanctuary cities and states.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was among three Democratic governors called to testify in front of a Republican-led committee in Congress last month.

The Trump administration claims that sanctuary states who offer protection for those living in the U.S. without legal permission are obstructing federal immigration enforcement.

This already politically contentious debate has been heightened by recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids across the country, including in Chicago.

Pritzker's testimony came as the current administration has stepped up immigration enforcement efforts leading to backlash and protests nationwide.

Four months ago, Mayor Brandon Johnson testified before the same committee investigating sanctuary cities.