Importance of screening for colorectal cancer

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, March 19, 2025 12:03PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

It remains one of the most common cancers.

More than150,000 people are estimated to be diagnosed with colon and rectal cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society.

The average age of diagnosis among men and woman is 66 years old.

Dawn Schneider with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance joined ABC7 to talk about why screening is important and how people can get involved.

There's a chance for you to get a free colon cancer screening Wednesday.

The tests will be at Thorek Memorial Hospital from 9 a.m. until noon and Advocate Outpatient Center from 1-4 p.m.

