IDNR asks for public's help IDing body found in Lake Michigan off coast of Porter County in NW IN

BEVERLY SHORES, Ind. (WLS) -- The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public's help identifying a body that was pulled from Lake Michigan in northwest Indiana over the weekend.

A fisherman found the body about 8 a.m. Saturday about 2 miles offshore from Central Beach, near Beverly Shores, the IDNR said Monday.

The person appeared to have been missing for quite some time, officials said.

The person was wearing red and black plaid pajama pants, black socks and a unique ring on the right index finger.

Indiana conservation officers and the Porter County Coroner's Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Indiana Conservation Officers Dispatch at 812-837-9536.