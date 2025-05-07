Body of Chicago man missing since last week found in Cal-Sag Channel: Palos Heights police

Joshua Blair, 37, was last scene on Tuesday, April 29 at his Chicago home.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The body of a missing Chicago man was recovered from the Cal-Sag Channel in the south suburbs Monday, Palos Heights police said.

Joshua Blair, 31, was last seen leaving his home in the 11400-block of Lothair Avenue last Tuesday, Palos Heights police said.

About an hour later, Palos Heights police found his car parked in the 11800-block of South Harlem Avenue. His phone, wallet and personal belongings were inside, but he was not.

Palos Heights officers responded to the Cal-Sag Channel about 1:30 p.m. Monday, and found Blair's body in the water between the Southwest Highway and Archer Avenue bridges, police said.

"Our thoughts are with Joshua's family and loved ones during this unimaginable time. We extend our deepest condolences and stand ready to provide them with the support they may need in the days ahead," police said.

Police had previously said Blair was considered missing and endangered.

