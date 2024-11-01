Early voters show out to elect new governor in Indiana | What to know about the candidates

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- Early voting has been popular in Northwest Indiana.

"It's great that people are actually coming. When you put so much into an election, and you get those small turnouts, it's disheartening that people aren't wanting to have a say in their government. So, this year, they are actually making their voices heard," said Lake County Board of Elections and Registration Director Michelle Fajman.

The Lake County Board of Elections and Registration reports 77,000 people have already voted early.

On Friday, the Crown Point early voting site was running a 40-minute to an hour wait in line.

"I kind of expected to be a little bit shorter, but 45 minutes wasn't that bad," said voter Emma Seibel.

"Forty minutes was worth it. It's 40 minutes that's going to make a difference in our country," said voter Fred Jackson.

In addition to the presidential race drawing Hoosiers to the polls, Indiana will elect a new governor.

SEE ALSO | Indiana governor candidates debate abortion ban, economics ahead of 2024 election

Jennifer McCormick is running as a Democrat but had previously been a Republican. She was a teacher, principal and was elected at the state's Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2016.

"I'll fight for our reproductive rights and freedoms, and I'll also fight for good paying jobs and a strong economy," McCormick said.

Donald Rainwater is a software engineer and project manager who describes himself as a pro-life libertarian.

"We are not getting great results we are not getting the results we want as Hoosiers, and so we need a change," Rainwater said.

The Republican candidate is Mike Braun. He has been serving as a U.S. senator for the last six years. While he has not responded to multiple requests for an interview with ABC7, he has appeared in recent debates.

"Look at the track records of whether you get something done, not whether you are going say you're gonna do it," Braun said.

Whether it is jobs, housing or Indiana's near-ban on abortion that motivates Northwest Indiana voters, there are 11 early voting sites available in Lake County, and of course, there is Election Day.