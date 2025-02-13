BreakingComplete List of Chicago Area School Closings
Indiana House committee passes bill to lure sports development, potential Bears stadium relocation

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, February 13, 2025 1:12AM
A Northwest Indiana sports commission bill has passed, which could lead to a push for a potential Chicago Bears stadium relocation in the state.

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- A bill to attract sports development, and possibly the Chicago Bears, has passed out of an Indiana House committee.

State Representative Earl Harris of East Chicago said he filed the bill knowing it would "cause attention."

While the bill could include trying to lure the Chicago Bears to Northwest Indiana, Harris said his ultimate goal is economic growth.

