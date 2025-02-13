Indiana House committee passes bill to lure sports development, potential Bears stadium relocation

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- A bill to attract sports development, and possibly the Chicago Bears, has passed out of an Indiana House committee.
State Representative Earl Harris of East Chicago said he filed the bill knowing it would "cause attention."
While the bill could include trying to lure the Chicago Bears to Northwest Indiana, Harris said his ultimate goal is economic growth.
