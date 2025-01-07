Chicago Bears say they are committed to breaking ground on new stadium this year

Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren says the team would like a new stadium in the city, but did not rule building in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren says the team would like a new stadium in the city, but did not rule building in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren says the team would like a new stadium in the city, but did not rule building in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren says the team would like a new stadium in the city, but did not rule building in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears say they are committed to breaking ground on a new stadium this year.

Bears President Kevin Warren says the team would still like to see that stadium built in Chicago.

Last year, the team unveiled plans for a new lakefront stadium but have faced problems securing financing.

Warren did not rule out the possibility of building in Arlington Heights.

SEE ALSO | GM Ryan Poles: Bears to 'look at all avenues' to find new coach

The team owns the old Arlington Park racetrack.

The village board there passed an agreement last month to lower property taxes at the site.

READ MORE | Chicago Bears considering South Side Michael Reese Hospital site for new stadium