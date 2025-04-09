Indiana reports 5 more measles cases in Allen County outbreak

The Indiana Department of Health has reported its first case of measles in 2025.

The Indiana Department of Health has reported its first case of measles in 2025.

The Indiana Department of Health has reported its first case of measles in 2025.

The Indiana Department of Health has reported its first case of measles in 2025.

INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- Indiana health officials announced five more measles cases in an outbreak Wednesday.

The Indiana Department of Health reported its first case of 2025 Tuesday.

The newly reported cases are three children and two adults in Allen County, which is in the area around Fort Wayne.

The first case was a child in Allen County, as well.

SEE ALSO: RFK Jr. says MMR vaccine is 'the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles'

The four children were unvaccinated and the adults' vaccination status is unclear, health officials said.

All are recovering well.

RELATED: New measles dashboard allows public to track vaccination rates in Illinois schools

All six cases are connected to each other, but at this time there are no known links to outbreaks in other states, health officials said.

State and local public health officials are working to contact those with known exposure. The risk to the general public remains low, officials said.

The cases are the first in Indiana since a measles case in Lake County in early 2024.

Measles is highly contagious and is spread when an infected person sneezes or coughs.

Nationwide, there are more than 600 confirmed cases, and counting. 97% of cases are among people who are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, according to the CDC.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.