New measles dashboard allows public to track vaccination rates in Illinois schools

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new measles dashboard was rolled out to help the public "assess the potential severity of any outbreaks of measles."

Although there have been no recent cases of measles in Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health released the new tool.

The Measles Outbreak Simulator Dashboard allows the public to see vaccination rates at all Illinois schools.

"Our new dashboard provides the public with the ability to review the measles vaccination rates in their child's school and its risk for an outbreak. Two doses of measles vaccines are 97% effective in preventing measles," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.

The dashboard provides predictions, projections and estimates for the size and spread of a measles outbreak in individual Illinois schools using 2023-2024 school vaccination data.

To see visit the dashboard, click here.

