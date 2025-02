9 semis involved in pile up crash on Indiana Toll Road: officials

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A crash in Notherwest Indiana involved multiple semis and vehicles on Tuesday morning, according to Indiana State Patrol.

The crash happened on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 61, officials said.

Nine semis were involved, four vehicles and an ISP patrol unit.

Eastbound traffic was able to slowly get through the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

No major injuries were reported.

No further information was available.