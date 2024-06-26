Initiative to end HIV epidemic in Illinois enters new phase

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An initiative to end the HIV epidemic in Illinois by 2030 is entering a new phase.

Governor J.B. Pritzker spoke at UIC about the launch of "Getting to Zero 2.0" on Wednesday.

"We will work together to reduce structural and institutional barriers to diagnose and treat," Pritzker said. "We will expand access to cure while breaking down the stigma for people living with or vulnerable to HIV to seek help or receive a diagnosis as soon as possible."

At the event, Chicago's public health commissioner signed an order committing the city to the plan.

AIDS Foundation Chicago and the Illinois and Chicago Departments of Public Health contributed to the Getting to Zero Illinois project.