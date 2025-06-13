Investigation continues after body found in Crestwood house explosion: 'It's just devastating'

An investigation continued after a body was found in a Crestwood house explosion on Kenneth Court. A 76-year-old man is the homeowner, friends said.

CRESTWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- The investigation into what caused a south suburban house explosion continued Friday as authorities confirmed they have located the home's one occupant.

The explosion happened sometime after 2 p.m. Thursday in the 14000 block of Kenneth Court in Crestwood, fire officials said.

Daylight revealed the devastation after the home exploded and went up in flames, leaving a man, believed to be the 76-year old homeowner, dead.

The body of an adult male was found in the ruble.

Although investigators have not yet officially identified the man, one woman who did not want to be identified says she is related to the victim by marriage.

"It's just devastating, and I feel terrible for my granddaughter and her husband and their entire family," she said. "It's been a lot to cope with."

The unthinkable happened Thursday afternoon in a quiet cul-de-sac near 141st Street in Crestwood. That's when calls for help began pouring into 911.

Moments later, firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. They immediately worked to contain the fire.

"All of a sudden, I heard nothing, nothing but a big huge explosion, and just knock me," neighbor Thomas Andersen said. "I just ran outside. The house was on fire, and neighbors come and run towards me."

Chopper 7 was over the scene of the home that was leveled by the explosion. At least one nearby home was severely damaged.

Friday afternoon, investigators were on site trying to figure why the house blew up.

Neighbors said the man who lived in the home was a Vietnam War veteran who was a retired truck driver. They say he had lived in the house for a while with his wife before she died a few years ago.

While authorities said nothing is being ruled out, those who live there struggle to make sense of the tragedy that left their neighborhood in shambles.

No firefighters were hurt battling the blaze that followed the explosion, officials said. The cleanup continues, as does the investigation into the explosion.

NICOR and ATF officials were on the scene Thursday evening as crews worked on manually shutting off the natural gas by digging into the ground.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.