Ex-interpreter who stole millions from Shohei Ohtani to be sentenced in fraud case

Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for MLB star Shohei Ohtani, is set to be sentenced Thursday on federal charges related to stealing nearly $17 million from the Dodgers player, nearly a year after the gambling controversy first surfaced.

Mizuhara, 40, admitted to fraudulently transferring the money from Ohtani's account for more than two years to pay his gambling debts, including impersonating the athlete on two dozen occasions in calls to the bank, according to a plea agreement in the case.

Prosecutors called the scheme "deep" and "extensive" fraud and that Ohtani was "harmed substantially" by Mizuhara's actions.

Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball player Shohei Ohtani, leaves federal court in Santa Ana, Calif., Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Mizuhara pleaded guilty last year to one count of bank fraud, which carries a maximum of 30 years in prison, and one count of subscribing to a false tax return, which carries up to three years in prison. A sentence of 48 months was recommended by the probation officer.

Mizuhara, a permanent resident of the U.S., also faces a risk of deportation back to his native Japan upon completion of the federal sentence, prosecutors said.

Mizuhara asks judge for mercy

In a three-page letter to Judge John Holcomb filed ahead of Thursday's hearing, Mizuhara asked for a "merciful and not punitive" sentence and set out to explain why he committed the fraud.

He described mounting financial stresses that he said led him to use an online sports betting website run by Mathew Bowyer starting in 2021. He said that due to his "ignorance to the gambling industry," he did not realize it was an illegal gambling business until early 2024.

"Being desperate for money at the time, I stupidly thought this might be an opportunity to help myself out financially and started to use his website for sports betting. And before I knew it, the results were the complete opposite," Mizuhara wrote. "My gambling debt had grown so much that I could not find any way to pay it but to use Shohei's money ... I felt terribly guilty about putting my hands on his money but this was the only solution I could think of at the time."

Mizuhara also said that the offseason was "physically and mentally" harder while detailing some of his errands for Ohtani, such as driving him to trainings, taking his dog to the vet and fixing his bicycle -- saying he had "almost no true days off."

"I felt like I was getting severely underpaid but I was afraid to speak up for myself as I was on a one year contract every year and I didn't want to upset them and end up getting fired," he wrote.

Mizuhara said he hopes to use his experience to help others dealing with gambling problems. He also outlined the impact a prison sentence would have on his wife.

"I understand that I have made a decision that will impact my entire life and I am not making excuses for what I have done. I am not trying to justify my actions in any way. I am asking that you will look at me as a man and believe change can happen," he said. "I don't believe an apology will fix my wrong. I am prepared [ to ] accept my consequences. I am asking for a little mercy from the court concerning my sentence you will hand down."

He lastly said he is "truly sorry" for violating Ohtani's trust in him.

Defense, government make case for sentence

Mizuhara's attorney asked the judge to impose an 18-month sentence, arguing in a memorandum that the interpreter was devoted to his work for Ohtani but suffers from a "longstanding gambling addiction, which was uniquely exacerbated by his grueling work and exposure to high-stakes bookmakers in the world of professional athletes."

Mizuhara "made a terrible mistake as a result of his serious gambling addiction, an anomaly in an otherwise law-abiding life in which he was dedicated to his career as an interpreter for Mr. Ohtani and other baseball players," his attorney, Michael Freedman, wrote.

The defense attorney also said Mizuhara's reputation here and in Japan has been "irretrievably stained" and that he "will continue to suffer as a result of harm to his reputation and career in the global press and through certain deportation."

Prosecutors, meanwhile, asked the court to impose a prison sentence of 57 months while disputing what they called "unsupported claims" by the defense on the extent of Mizuhara's gambling problem and the financial problems he had said led him to Bowyer's illegal sports betting business.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeff Mitchell wrote in a response to the defense's sentencing filings that the government could find no proof of a long-standing gambling addiction, and that Mizuhara did not have "such a 'tremendous debt' that it forced him to steal millions of dollars from Mr. Ohtani, as he claims."

Mitchell also questioned whether Mizuhara is "truly remorseful or whether they are just sorry they were caught" and highlighted portions of Mizuhara's letter to the judge, in which he detailed his offseason duties for Ohtani.

"The government does not question defendant's work ethic, but only his characterization of the work and his true intention," Mitchell wrote. "Instead of using this opportunity to apologize and show true remorse, he has used it, in a public filing, to complain about his work and Mr. Ohtani."

In addition to the prison sentence, the government asked for three years of supervised release, restitution of $16,975,010 to Ohtani and $1,149,400 to the IRS.

Sentencing comes nearly year after firing

Mizuhara worked with the Angels as Ohtani's interpreter and then in the same capacity with the Dodgers, until the team fired him nearly a year ago, in March 2024, after the gambling controversy surfaced.

Ohtani addressed the scandal at the time during a press briefing, saying in a prepared statement through an interpreter, "I am very saddened and shocked that someone who I trusted has done this."

Mizuhara pleaded guilty to the federal charges in June 2024.

According to the plea agreement, from November 2021 to March 2024, Mizuhara transferred nearly $17 million from the account to associates of the bookmaker in more than 40 wires without Ohtani's permission.

Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers prior to last year, the richest deal in sports history.

Bowyer pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges for running an illegal gambling business that took unlawful sports bets from hundreds of customers, including Mizuhara, the Department of Justice said. He is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

Mizuhara also admitted in the plea agreement to falsely claiming that his total taxable income for 2022 was $136,865 when, in fact, he failed to report an additional $4.1 million in income.

"The source of the unreported income was from his scheme to defraud the bank," the DOJ said, noting that he owes approximately $1,149,400 in additional taxes for the tax year 2022, plus additional interest and penalties.

His sentencing has been postponed several times after the defense asked for more time to prepare and for a forensic psychologist to complete a report about Mizuhara's gambling.