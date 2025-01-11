The suspect apparently targeted men who allegedly owed him $250,000 for land.

Man sentenced in connection with deadly shooting of Chicago family in Mexico: Durango officials

Vincente Peña Jr. of Chicago and his brother Antonio Fernandez were killed and Peña's 14-year-old son is in a coma after being shot in Durango, Mexico

Vincente Peña Jr. of Chicago and his brother Antonio Fernandez were killed and Peña's 14-year-old son is in a coma after being shot in Durango, Mexico

Vincente Peña Jr. of Chicago and his brother Antonio Fernandez were killed and Peña's 14-year-old son is in a coma after being shot in Durango, Mexico

Vincente Peña Jr. of Chicago and his brother Antonio Fernandez were killed and Peña's 14-year-old son is in a coma after being shot in Durango, Mexico

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been sentenced in connection with the deadly shooting of a Chicago family in Mexico over the holidays, officials said.

Two relatives are dead and a 14-year-old boy has fighting for his life after they were shot while visiting family in Durango.

Chicagoan Vincente Peña Jr. was on vacation with his teenage son. He was shot and killed, along with his brother Antonio Fernandez, while his teenage son is in a coma in a Mexican hospital.

Local police said Fernandez, Peña, Peña's son and a 22-year-old relative, who is a local resident, were found Friday, Dec. 27 night next to their vehicle by the side of the highway with gunshot wounds to the head.

SEE ALSO | Rockford man shot to death in front of young son at cartel-run checkpoint in Mexico, family says

The Durango Attorney General's Office announced on Monday, Jan. 6 that Iram Uranga Armendariz has been charged in the attack.

Armendariz has been sentenced to 66 years, seven months and nine days in prison.

The attack was apparently directed toward men who allegedly owed Armendariz $250,000 for the purchase of land.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.