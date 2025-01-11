24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man sentenced in connection with deadly shooting of Chicago family in Mexico: Durango officials

The suspect apparently targeted men who allegedly owed him $250,000 for land.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, January 11, 2025 5:41PM
Chicago family shot in Mexico: 2 dead, teen in coma
Vincente Peña Jr. of Chicago and his brother Antonio Fernandez were killed and Peña's 14-year-old son is in a coma after being shot in Durango, Mexico

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been sentenced in connection with the deadly shooting of a Chicago family in Mexico over the holidays, officials said.

Two relatives are dead and a 14-year-old boy has fighting for his life after they were shot while visiting family in Durango.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Chicagoan Vincente Peña Jr. was on vacation with his teenage son. He was shot and killed, along with his brother Antonio Fernandez, while his teenage son is in a coma in a Mexican hospital.

Local police said Fernandez, Peña, Peña's son and a 22-year-old relative, who is a local resident, were found Friday, Dec. 27 night next to their vehicle by the side of the highway with gunshot wounds to the head.

SEE ALSO | Rockford man shot to death in front of young son at cartel-run checkpoint in Mexico, family says

The Durango Attorney General's Office announced on Monday, Jan. 6 that Iram Uranga Armendariz has been charged in the attack.

Armendariz has been sentenced to 66 years, seven months and nine days in prison.

The attack was apparently directed toward men who allegedly owed Armendariz $250,000 for the purchase of land.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW