Local politicians encourage President Trump to use diplomacy in Middle East conflict

Chicago-area politicians want President Donald Trump and the US to use diplomacy when addressing the Iran-Israel conflict.

Chicago-area politicians want President Donald Trump and the US to use diplomacy when addressing the Iran-Israel conflict.

Chicago-area politicians want President Donald Trump and the US to use diplomacy when addressing the Iran-Israel conflict.

Chicago-area politicians want President Donald Trump and the US to use diplomacy when addressing the Iran-Israel conflict.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The escalation of military action in the war between Israel and Iran, and the possibility of U.S. involvement in the conflict, is raising concerns with local members of Congress, including one who just returned from the Middle East.

It's something they are watching very closely.

There is a great deal of concern about what happens next in the Middle East.

Some members of Congress are putting the president on notice: They want to him to proceed very carefully and are hoping diplomacy wins out over any military options.

SEE ALSO: White House says Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in 'a couple of weeks'

As the missiles continue flying between Iran and Israel, with the Israelis determined to knock out nuclear facilities in Iran, the eyes of the world are focused on the Middle East.

Congressman Brad Schneider just returned from a trip to the region as part of a congressional delegation focused on strengthening the Abraham Accords.

"Everyone we talked to in Saudi and in Bahrain and in UAE were very clear: A nuclear-armed Iran is an existential threat to every country in the Gulf. It's a threat to Israel. It's a threat to the United States and Europe," said Schneider, a Democrat who represents the north suburbs.

But as President Donald Trump weighs next steps for the United States, including the possibility of using bunker-busting bombs against an underground Iranian nuclear facility, Sen. Dick Durbin is urging caution.

RELATED: Chicago veterans oppose US involvement in Israel-Iran conflict: 'Easy to get in, hard to get out'

"This facility is in the bottom of a mountain. I mean, they anticipated this possibility. So just say, well, drop a bomb, and that'll be the end of the conflict. Life is never that simple. And, in this dangerous world, we ought to think twice," Durbin said.

"Every day this war goes on, the chance for a unintentional or intentional expansion of the war grows," Schneider said.

That's why there are many pushing for a diplomatic solution and for the U.S. to avoid getting directly involved with any military operations.

"I don't think it's good for either country. So, if you get to that point, you have got to have shown that you've run the diplomatic thread as far and as long, until it's no good. And you've got to put that decision on Iran," former Ambassador and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said.

"We cannot allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons. We must support Israel's right to defend herself. That said, I am hesitant to get us involved in a war that's going to end up with U.S. troops on soil in the Middle East for yet another 10 or 20 years," Sen. Tammy Duckworth said.

Elected officials emphasized that it is Congress that has the authority to declare war. They say, if the president decides to move in that direction, he has to make the case to them so the American people know what the country is getting into.