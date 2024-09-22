WATCH LIVE

Cyclist killed in Naperville crash identified by police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, September 22, 2024 3:25PM
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman died after being truck by a Jeep while riding a bike on Saturday, according to Naperville police.

The crash happened around 10:21 a.m. at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Royal Saint George Drive in suburban Naperville.

Police said the driver of a green Jeep Wrangler was heading westbound on Ogden Avenue when she made a left turn onto Royal Saint George Drive on a green light.

The driver struck a cyclist who was riding eastbound on the crosswalk on the south side of Ogden Avenue, according to police.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital where she later died. Naperville police identified her as 54-year-old Isabel Dimas-Jimenez.

The driver of the Jeep was only identified as a 44-year-old woman from Wheaton.

The road was closed until 2 p.m. on Satuday as police conducted an investigation. All roads are back open.

No citations or charges have been filed.

