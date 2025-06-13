O'Hare anticipating flights from Tel Aviv amid Israel-Iran tensions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some of the last flights that made it out before Israel's attack are expected to arrive at O'Hare on Friday.

Several international carriers have also cancelled, delayed, or redirected flights as tensions flare between Israel and Iran.

The U.S. embassy is warning all federal employees and family members in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza to shelter in place.

Federal workers are also being asked to know the closest safe space in the event there is rocket fire.

In recent days, the U.S began reducing diplomats and staffers not deemed essential in the Middle east due to potential unrest.

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin says that "Iran launched approximately 100 UAVs towards Israeli territory, which we are working to intercept."

Israel says it is planning to use its air defenses to intercept the drones.

The state of emergency means nobody is allowed to be out on the streets and almost all businesses, including schools, offices and supermarkets, have also been shut as the airspace over Israel is closed.