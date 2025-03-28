My Block, My Hood, My City's Jahmal Cole, local teen on 'American Idol' on 'Windy City Weekend'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini were together again on a warm spring day. They started our their Host Chat segment by revisiting Chiaverini's recent pilgrimage to the home of Elvis Presley: Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

Chiaverini showed off some photos he took of his visit. And he also showed photos of his visit to another iconic Memphis location: the former Lorraine Motel, where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968.

The motel is now the National Civil Rights Museum.

Jahmal Cole

THe 3rd annual Hoodie Ball is set for next month.

Warner and Chiaverini then welcomed Jahmal Cole to the host's desk.

Cole is the founder and CEO of "My Block, My Hood, My City," a nonprofit organization serving underprivileged youth.

The organization is holding its third annual "Hoodie Ball" from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 4 at the Bridgeport Art Center. The group just released one final batch of tickets-100 in total- first come, first served to those who want to attend.

Warner is emceeing the event, with entertainment by DJ Mike P. The group is honoring Tonika Johnson of the Folded Map Project with their Golden Hoodie Award.

But the big news is the award that Cole is receiving at the event.

In one of his final acts in office, President Joe Biden awarded Cole the President's Volunteer Service Lifetime Achievement Award.

This prestigious honor celebrates Cole's unwavering commitment to empowering Chicago's youth and building stronger communities. He will receive the award in a ceremony at the Hoodie Ball.

If you would like to attend the event, or if you would like to donate to the organization, go to the "My Block, My Hood, My City" website.

April 4 Audience

'Windy City Weekend' will have a live studio audience next week.

After they chatted with Cole, Warner and Chiaverini promoted their next show with a live, studio audience.

Next Friday, April 4, "Windy City Weekend" will host a live audience at the ABC7 Chicago studios at 190 N. State St. in downtown Chicago. The tickets are free. If you would like to attend next week's "Windy City Weekend", send a request to wcwaudience@gmail.com.

Nikki Rodrigues

A local teen who is on 'American Idol' appeared on 'Windy City Weekend' Friday.

Warner and Chiaverini then welcomed Nikki Rodrigues into the studio.

The 17-year-old from Buffalo Grove will be featured on "American Idol" on ABC this Sunday night.

Rodrigues, a Brazilian American who is a senior at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, is part of the "Hollywood Week" competitions on "Idol"; she recently auditioned before the judges in Nashville.

She plays a variety of music, but loves pop and country most. She also sings in her native Portuguese.

An "Idol" producer found Rodrigues on TikTok; she's been posting since she was 10.

She talked about how she has been singing since she was 8; she got her very first guitar the next year.

Ironically, she still uses and performs with the Taylor GS Mini guitar that she got from her father at the age of 9.

Her "Idol" experience was thrilling.

"It goes by really fast. You're in there; you sing your song, get your feedback and walk out, and 'oh my God, what just happened?' said Rodrigues, who added that she thought she did well in her audition.

"I said under my breath 'I killed it' after I finished, and the judges gave me grief for that!" she said.

Rodrigues will turn 18 on Sunday, the same day her episode of "Idol" airs.

The show airs at 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC7 Chicago, and streams on Hulu starting Monday.

Neighborhood Walk

Val Warner shared part of her latest neighborhood walk in Bridgeport.

Warner and Chiaverini then showed a clip from Warner's latest "Our Chicago: Neighborhood Walk" segment.

This time, Warner was in one of Chicago's oldest neighborhoods, Bridgeport, with 11th Ward Alderwoman Nicole Lee.

Warner showed a segment from the episode, shot at one of Chicago's oldest taverns, Shinnick's Pub.

The complete episode is online.

Roeper's Reviews

Here's what to spend money on this weekend.

Warner and Chiaverini then welcomed film critic Richard Roeper in-studio. Roeper reviewed two movies currently in theaters, along with a streaming series starring Seth Rogen.

He first offered up a negative review of the comedy-horror movie "Death of A Unicorn," which stars Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega as a father-daughter who accidentally strike and kill a unicorn on their way to a wilderness retreat.

He also called "The Working Man" a "save." This one stars Jason Statham, David Harbour and Michael Peña in an action thriller, with Statham playing an ex-Royal Marines commando, who is living a peaceful life as a construction worker. But, wouldn't you know it, he's going to have to get back in the game to save his boss' kidnapped daughter.

His one good review was reserved for the new Apple TV+ series "The Studio," which stars Seth Rogen, as a newly appointed studio head who tries to navigate the tricky financial waters of today's Hollywood. The series also features Catherine O'Hara and Ike Barinholtz and stars such as Charlize Theron, Zoë Kravitz, Zac Efron and Anthony Mackie, playing themselves.

Bite Bracket

Here's an update on the Bite Bracket.

Finally, Warner and Chiaverini provided an update on the "Windy City Weekend Bite Bracket."

This competition, which is a takeoff on the current college basketball tournament, featured viewers voting on their favorite Chicago restaurants.

It's now down to the final four restaurants: "Vito and Nick's," "Jimmy's Red Hots," "Pequod's" and "Billy Goat Tavern."

The winners will be announced next Friday on the show.