2 charged in attempted murder of off-duty CPD officer, multiple other carjackings, police say

The off-duty CPD officer was getting into his car to head to work when shots were fired in Morgan Park.

The off-duty CPD officer was getting into his car to head to work when shots were fired in Morgan Park.

The off-duty CPD officer was getting into his car to head to work when shots were fired in Morgan Park.

The off-duty CPD officer was getting into his car to head to work when shots were fired in Morgan Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men have been charged after an attempted robbery led to a shootout with an off-duty Chicago police officer.

Both men were arrested and charged on Thursday, police said.

James Robinson and Angel Contreras, both 21, are facing multiple charges including the attempted murder of an off-duty Chicago police officer last summer.

On July 23, 2024, an off-duty officer was getting in is car near 109th Street and Campbell to head to work when a group of suspects approached with guns ensuing a shootout.

The suspect's dark-colored sedan was found shot out about a mile away, on 112th Street.

Now, police are connecting Robinson and Contreras to that attempted robbery and multiple other carjackings.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

RELATED | Off-duty CPD officer involved in Morgan Park shootout during attempted robbery: Chicago police

They are also charged in connection to an attempted carjacking and robbery of a 42-year-old woman that happened just minutes the shootout in the 10900-block of S. Oakley and two robberies and vehicular hijackings in suburban Lansing that same day.

Robinson and Contreras are facing one charge of attempted murder among at least 11 other charges related to carjacking and attempted robberies.

They were due in court on Friday.

Robinson was connected to crimes at the following times and locations, according to police:

- 4 a.m. in the 6700-block of S. Morgan; 26-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were victims.

- 5:57 a.m. in the 7900-block of S. Campbell; 62-year-old woman was a victim.

- 6:30 a.m. in the 2800-block of W. 79th St.; 75-year-old man was a victim.

- 7 a.m. in the 8000-block of S. Troy; 43-year-old woman was a victim.

- 8 a.m. in the 2700-block of W. 80th St.; 39-year-old man and 41-year-old man were victims.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood