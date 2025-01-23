Jan. 6 rioter arrested on pending weapons charges after Trump pardon

A Florida man who prosecutors alleged attacked police with an explosive device during the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol and whose case was dropped following President Donald Trump's sweeping pardons and commutations issued Monday, was arrested Wednesday on pending federal gun charges, according to court records.

Daniel Ball, 39, was taken into custody Wednesday morning, according to an arrest warrant, on a separate indictment returned by federal prosecutors in Florida last summer that charged him for unlawfully possessing a gun as a felon.

He had at least three previous felony convictions one dating back to 2017 for domestic violence battery by strangulation and two in October of 2021 nine months after the Jan. 6 riot, for resisting law enforcement and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Ball was among the few defendants being held pretrial in connection with his Jan. 6 case, after prosecutors accused him of using an explosive device to assault officers trying to protect the Capitol in the Lower West End Tunnel.

Ball further was allegedly seen on video joining rioters in an unsuccessful attempt to break through a police line, before retreating to throw "dangerous weapons" at the line of officers, according to court records.

A federal judge ordered Ball detained in May of 2023 after determining he posed a serious ongoing danger to the general public if released, and to members of law enforcement in particular.

Ball has not entered a plea to the weapons charge and ABC News has reached out to an attorney listed as representing him for comment.

