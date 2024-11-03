Jason Kelce seemingly smashes man's phone after use of homophobic slur at Penn State

Jason Kelce seemingly smashes man's phone after use of homophobic slur at Penn State

Jason Kelce seemingly smashes man's phone after use of homophobic slur at Penn State

Jason Kelce seemingly smashes man's phone after use of homophobic slur at Penn State

Jason Kelce seemingly smashes man's phone after use of homophobic slur at Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Penn. -- Retired Eagles star Jason Kelce seemingly got into a heated altercation with a man at Penn State's football game on Saturday.

Video circulating on social media reportedly shows Kelce slamming the person's phone on the ground after the person allegedly called Travis Kelce a homophobic slur.

It is unclear if the phone's owner is a student, but in the video, the man was seen wearing a Penn State sweatshirt.

Kelce was on campus for an appearance on ESPN's College Gameday ahead of the Nittany Lions game against Ohio State.