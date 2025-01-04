Jeff Baena, writer, director and husband of actress Aubrey Plaza, dies at 47

LOS ANGELES -- Film director and screenwriter Jeff Baena, who was married to actress Aubrey Plaza, has died, authorities confirmed. He was 47.

Baena was best known for directing the horror-comedy "Life After Beth," the dark comedy "Joshy" and for co-writing the cult classic "I Heart Huckabees" with filmmaker David O. Russell.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed Baena's death to ABC News.

In this Monday, June 19, 2017, photo, Aubrey Plaza, right, and Jeff Baena arrive at the premiere of "The Little Hours" at the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival in Culver City, Calif. Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File

A representative for Plaza directed ABC News to an article from Deadline on his death.

The 47-year-old was discovered in his home by an assistant, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to ABC News.

The call reporting his death came in around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, the sources said.

Jeff Baena arrives at the premiere of "Spin Me Round," Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at The London in West Hollywood, Calif. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The county medical examiner has not officially determined the cause.

Baena and Plaza had been married since 2021 and frequently worked together on projects, with Plaza starring in several of Baena's films, including "Life After Beth," "The Little Hours" and "Spin Me Round."

