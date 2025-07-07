Is fmr. Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. planning a political comeback?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Is former congressman Jesse Jackson Junior planning a political comeback?

He has been out of office for years and served a two-year prison term. But now, he could be eyeing a return to Washington.

Jackson says he is testing the waters by talking to residents and certain community leaders.

Sources tell ABC7 he was approached by people to give it another political try.

"Run Jesse Run" is what supporters of Jesse Jackson Junior are encouraging him to do.

The former 2nd district congressman is mulling over a bid for his old seat, one he held for 17 years before pleading guilty to a federal campaign finance violation that landed him in prison.

"He served his time, he paid his dues, and I think is the time is right for him to re-enter Congress," Activist Hermene Hartman of N'Digo Media said. "There have been a lot of political changes since he was in Congress."

Hartman is one of several people, including former Chicago Congressman Bobby Rush, who is pushing Jackson to run.

His old seat is currently held by Congresswoman Robin Kelly. She is running for U.S. Senate - leaving the race wide open.

"He knows how to cross the aisle, he knows how to be persuasive, he knows the rules of government, and for that reason, I think this is his time to run for Congress," Hartman said.

Jackson told ABC7 he was unavailable for interviews, but he is spending his time listening to residents in a district that includes urban, suburban and rural areas.

Despite his criminal past, ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington predicts voters will give Jackson the benefit of the doubt.

"I think this is a period in American history where people are very fond of thinking of redemption and thinking of people paying a price and then moving on to future success," Washington said.

As the son of civil rights activist Jesse Jackson Sr, Washington said Jackson has the benefit of name recognition.

His brother, Jonathon Jackson, easily won Illinois' first Congress Congressional district.

"His brother was a shoe in because of his name, he has no track record or very little way of political track record," Washington said.

Illinois State Senator Robert Peters has already announced his candidacy for Kelly's seat. While he would not answer the question directly about Jackson, Peter's said he is the right person to fight against Donald Trump's policies.

"My hope is to be represent the future moving forward when it comes to this district, and that's someone who has a track record of fighting for working people," Peters said.

Besides Peters, there are at least three others running or weighing a bid for the Democratic primary in the 2nd District. Jackson is likely to make a decision on his future political plans soon.

