Jessica Vasquez appointed as Cook County 8th District commissioner

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, May 4, 2025 10:47PM
Jessica Vasquez was appointed to replace Anthony Joel Quezada as the Cook County 8th District commissioner after he moved to the Chicago City Council.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Cook County has a new commissioner to head its 8th District.

After a public meeting Sunday, Democratic Committee People appointed Jessica Vasquez to the job.

Vasquez is the first woman to represent the 8th District, which includes parts of the north suburbs within Cook County.

Vasquez fills the vacancy created when former commissioner Anthony Joel Quezada was appointed to the Chicago City Council as the 35th Ward alderman.

Quezada replaced 35th Ward Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, who became head of the Chicago Park District.

Vasquez was Ramirez-Rosa's chief of staff.

